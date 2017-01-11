× Head-On Collision Sends Two To Fort Smith Hospital

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A woman is in the hospital following a two-car collision in which witnesses described as, “devastating”.

The collision happened about 4 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 11) along South U.S. 271 near Cv’s Family Food Store. A red Ford Mustang and a white Volkswagen passenger car collided head-on.

A woman who was riding passenger in the Mustang was taken to a Fort Smith hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the Volkswagen, Lois, who didn’t state her last name, told 5NEWS that plans to go to a hospital for treatement of a minor injury.

She said the Mustang “lost control” and was “coming toward her”.

No additional information was released as of Wednesday evening, according to Fort Smith police.