Man Accused Of Homicide In Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY (KFSM) — A man is being held in the county detention center without bond in connection with a homicide, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Maximus Howard Stillwell, 30, of London is accused of felony first-degree murder and firearm enhancement.

Sheriff Larry Jones declined to comment at this time regarding the shooting. He said Arkansas State Police is investigating the case.

Stillwell was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center shortly before 3:30 p.m., Monday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

