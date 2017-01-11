One Injured In Head-On Collision In Fort Smith

Posted 6:01 pm, January 11, 2017, by , Updated at 08:55AM, January 12, 2017
us-271-collision-1-11

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A woman was taken to a hospital following a head-on collision in Fort Smith Wednesday (Jan. 11).

Police responded to the wreck along South Highway 271 near CV’s Family Food Store around 4 p.m. Witnesses said a red Ford Mustang and a white Volkswagen passenger car collided head-on. They said the passenger in the Mustang was taken to the hospital.

The driver of the Volkswagen told 5NEWS she plans to go to a hospital for treatment of a minor injury. She said the Mustang “lost control” and was “coming toward her.”

