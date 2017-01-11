× Police Arrest Suspect Involved In I-49 Police Chase

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) — The Arkansas State Police arrested a suspect involved in Monday’s (Jan. 9) police chase on I-49.

James Crume is facing charges of fleeing, kidnapping, false imprisonment and reckless driving.

Police said that they saw a grey Dodge PK traveling at a high rate of speed on Main in Greenland. They initiated the blue lights on the patrol car and the vehicle increased its speed. The pursuit varied from 40 mph to 130 mph, according to police. Crume drove in a reckless manner, almost causing several accidents.

Police were updated that the driver had a female victim with him and refused to let her go. The chase continued through N I-49 and multiple law enforcement agencies became involved. The vehicle pursuit ended just south of exit 85 in Benton County and Crume took off on foot.

After a tip from Crume’s brother, he was arrested on Tuesday (Jan. 10) at a bus station on Weddington in Fayetteville. He was arrested and transported to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office jail.