Police: Robbery Suspect Fired Shots A Elderly Man Outside Fort Smith Restaurant

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Fort Smith police were investigating an aggravated robbery of an elderly man Wednesday (Jan. 11).

Police were dispatched to Texas Roadhouse near Rogers Avenue and 74th Street around 4 p.m. regarding a robbery that involved gunfire, police said.

Ernest Schlinker, 71, told police he was robbed by a tall, African-American man, thought to be in his 30s.

He also told police the suspect shot at least two rounds at his truck before he fled the area in a white, late 90s/early 2000-model Chevrolet Impala or Malibu, with a partial license plate of 935, Sgt. Daniel Grubbs said.

Schlinker said the suspect got away with a small amount of his money, and he sustained minor injuries from broken glass. Police believe the suspect followed Schlinker to the restaurant from a local casino.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is encouraged to call police at 709-5100 or 78-CRIME.