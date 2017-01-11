Prevagen Faces Lawsuit

HEALTHWATCH - A company behind the dietary supplement, Prevagen, is now under fire for misleading its customers.

Prevagen has been marketed as a drug that can improve memory, costing a person as much as $69 per bottle. Two government agencies have filed a lawsuit against Quincy Bioscience because they say it doesn't work. The legal document also claims that the group's aggressive marketing tactics target a vulnerable group, older Americans.

Quincy Bioscience has called the allegations unfounded and inaccurate, but documents show the FDA conducted inspections at two locations belonging to Quincy's parent company just this past October and November. The agency declined to comment further because as it put it, the matter remains open.

