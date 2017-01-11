× Prosecutor Clears Washington Co. Deputy Who Shot Man Outside Tire Shop

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Washington County prosecutor announced Wednesday (Jan. 11) a Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputy was justified in shooting a man outside a tire shop in Fayetteville last month.

Cpl. Brad Robinson shot and killed Benjamin Ortiz on Dec. 21 outside Tire Tracks, according to the Fayetteville Police Department.

Robinson was getting a flat repaired when Ortiz walked toward him with a knife in his hand. The deputy shot Ortiz after he didn’t comply with orders to stop and drop the knife, police said. Detectives found a note in Ortiz’s backpack that indicated he was considering suicide.

Fayetteville police investigated the shooting and turned their finds over to Prosecutor Matt Durrett who ruled Robinson had shot Ortiz in self-defense.