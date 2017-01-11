× Second Man Arrested In Connection With June Homicide In Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY (KFSM) — A second man has been arrested in connection with a homicide that happened June 2016 in the eastern part of Johnson County.

Maximus Howard Stillwell, 30, of London is accused of felony first-degree murder and firearm enhancement in connection with the shooting that killed Ricky Partin, June 22.

Stillwell was booked into the Johnson County Detention Center shortly before 3:30 p.m., Monday (June 9), and remained there Wednesday (June 11) without bond, according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Also arrested on suspicion of his involvement in the shooting is Christopher Gerald Weston, 37. He was arrested Jan. 5 and faces a first-degree murder charge, according to arrest information.

Partin’s age and identity couldn’t initially be determined because his body was severely decomposed when found in a wooded area along Johnson County Road 1723 near the Johnson and Pope County line, according to Arkansas State Police.

Deputies were notified about the body by a confidential informant, according to Weston’s probable cause affidavit.

The informant told investigators a few days prior that Weston said he shot Partin in the face many times to curtail others from identifying him, an affidavit states.