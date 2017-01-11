Shots Fired During Robbery Of Elderly Man Followed To Fort Smith Restaurant

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — Detectives are at a local steakhouse investigating an aggravated robbery involving an elderly man.

About 4 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 11), police were dispatched to Texas Roadhouse, near the intersection of Rogers Avenue and 74th Street regarding a robbery in which gunshots were fired, according to police.

Ernest Schlinker, 71, told police he was robbed by a tall, African-American man, thought to be in his 30s.

He also told police the suspect shot at least two rounds at his truck before he fled the area in a white, late 90s/early 2000-model Chevrolet Impala or Malibu, with a partial license plate of 935, said Sgt. Daniel Grubbs, Fort Smith Police Department.

Schlinker told 5NEWS the suspect got away with a small amount of his money, and he sustained minor injuries from broken glass.

Police said they think the suspect followed Schlinker to the restaurant from a local casino.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect is encouraged to call police at 709-5100 or 78-CRIME.