Woman Dead After Being Hit By Vehicle In Van Buren

VAN BUREN(KFSM) – One woman was killed following a pedestrian accident Wednesday(Jan. 11) night, according to Lieutenant Steven Weaver with the Van Buren Police Department.

The accident happened on Alma Highway in front of Clover Leaf Plaza, Lt. Weaver said. The woman was crossing the street while riding a shopping scooter when she was hit by a Jeep, according to Lt. Weaver.

Her name and age have not been released yet.