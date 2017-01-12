Adventure Arkansas: Eagle Awareness Week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

In this week's Adventure Arkansas, we are recognizing National Eagle Weekend January 14th and 15th. We have seen these majestic creatures up close and personal recently as they have hatched, repopulating the once scarce species.

Last April Adventure Arkansas explored Beaver Lakes with guides from Hobbs State Park to learn more about this iconic bird and its habitat here in Arkansas.

Taking off on an Eagle Cruise on Beaver Lake, the search was on to spot bald eagles in their natural habitat.

"Typically we see more Eagles when the weather is a little bit cloudy and sometimes a little bit cool," said Michael Proctor, who has been guiding eagle, searches for five years. “The more sunny the weather, typically the less eagles that we see."

It's not just the weather in Arkansas impacting the search. The mild winter in the Great Lakes has also lowered the eagle count in Arkansas.

"They migrate here in late November and typically go back home in late February," Proctor said. "So they travel a huge distance to get here to get away from the brutal winters up North."

After over an hour of searching two eagles, a male and female, were sitting in a tree.

The Zylowski family, who was on their first eagle cruise, recapped the highlights of their adventure.

"They are so majestic looking compared to other birds," said Amanda Zylowski. "They are really just a sight to see."

"I thought it was neat that they were just sitting up there, peaceful," Cooper Zylowski said.

"To see two eagles together, was really interesting," Stan Zylowski said. "To learn about the difference that the female is the larger of the two -- really fascinating."

Proctor says it's rewarding to educate everyone on the eagle's triumphant story.

"I believe people gain a better understanding of eagles and the how precarious their situation was at one time and how great the comeback of the eagles is," he said.

As of 2007, the bald eagle is no longer on the Endangered Species list. However, it is still protected by law.

State Parks around the area, including Hobbs Park are taking note of this celebration. For Eagle Cruises in your area, search here.

With this week’s Adventure Arkansas, I’m Megan Graddy.

