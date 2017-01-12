Springdale Public Schools Closed Thursday Due To Water Main Break

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Springdale Public Schools will be closed Thursday (Jan. 12) due to a water main break.

Dispatchers said the break is located on Park Street. 5NEWS has received a few calls into the newsroom from Springdale residents reporting that they are without water. However, we have not received any official word on just how many homes are impacted by the water main break.

Crews on scene said they are still not sure what caused the break, and it could take several hours to repair.

