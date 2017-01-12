× Fort Smith High-Speed Chase Ends in Crash

FORT SMITH(KFSM) – One person is hospitalized after crashing their car high-speed chase Thursday(Jan. 12) night , according to Sgt. Daniel Grubbs with the Fort Smith Police Department.

Just before 5:00 p.m., police received a call about a reckless driver going over the Garrison Bridge. Officers spotted the car on Zero Street, according to Sgt. Grubbs. They tried to stop the suspect but they took off.

Sgt. Grubbs tells 5NEWS the suspect crashed their car at Towson Avenue and South U Street, colliding with another car and a gas meter.

Officers on scene told 5NEWS that the car smelled like alcohol.