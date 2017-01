× Freezing Rain Advisory Issued For Benton and Carroll County

A Freezing Rain Advisory has been issued for Benton and Carroll Co for tonight into Friday morning.

Less than 1/10th of an inch of ice is anticipated and should be confined to elevated surfaces. Usually .25″ or greater causes power outages; widespread utility interruptions are not expected in Arkansas.

Bridges and overpasses could become slick in spots on Friday morning but temperatures are expected to warm above freezing the day.