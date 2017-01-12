× Fundraisers Happening This Weekend To Benefit Local Humane Society

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — The Sebastian County Humane Society is always in need of donations. This includes food and toys for the animals, and of course money.

On Saturday (Jan. 14), the non-profit is hosting two events to help bring some profits in. They’ll be hosting a Bark and Bake Sale as well as a vaccination and microchipping clinic. The Sebastian County Humane Society said they are trying to be more of an active resource to the community.

“We are always in desperate need of donations,” Amber Neal with the Sebastian County Humane Society said. “So we just find creative ways to get people involved, and hopefully have some fun with it,” Neal added.

The low-cost clinic will be an opportunity for you to bring your cat or dog in to have them vaccinated and microchipped. The microchip will enable you to find your furry friend if they’ve run away. The shot will go in between the dog or cat’s shoulder blade and will be a quick pinch, but it will help protect them from diseases, organizers said.

The Humane Society said the animals don’t have to be previously adopted from the shelter to receive the vaccination or microchipping.

After visiting the clinic, you can stop by the Bark and Bake Sale and grab your pet some homemade treats.

Both events will take place at the Sebastian County Humane Society located on Kelley Highway.

The bake sale will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and vaccination and microchipping clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The cost for both the microchipping and vaccination is $15. No appointments needed.

If you’d like to donate some items to the non-profit, workers said they need toys for their animals to help keep them entertained.

Volunteers are also always in need to help at the shelter.