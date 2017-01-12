× Garrett’s Blog: Light Ice In Benton & Carroll County Towards Sunrise

Temperatures are already near or 1-2º below freezing in Benton and Carroll County this evening and this is the most favored location for light ice accumulation overnight into the first part of the day on Friday.

All temperatures will warm above freezing by Noon in our area and widespread additional icing won’t occur.

Ice Storm Warnings are out for Oklahoma, Missouri, & Kansas. Use caution if you’re travelling into that area this weekend.

This map shows the chances for TRACE amounts of freezing rain.

This map shows the chances of a TRACE to 0.10″ of freezing rain.

This map shows the chances for .25″+ of freezing rain. This is usually the threshold for power outages and the heaviest icing will not occur in Arkansas but in Oklahoma, Missouri, & Kansas.

4AM Friday: Freezing rain possible in Benton County with temperatures near 32º. Some location could be as low as 30º.

6AM FRIDAY: Freezing rain chances continue in Benton County and perhaps even light ice into Northern Madison, Washington, & Carroll Co.

NOON Friday: Temperatures will be above freezing and a cold rain is expected by then.

Light icing will occur in this area for the first part of the day on Friday.

-Garrett