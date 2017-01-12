Police Identify Man in Suspicious Death Case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALLISAW (KFSM)--Sallisaw police have identified the man whose death they are calling suspicious. Investigators said 61-year-old Larry Don Dillard was found dead inside of his home on Scott Avenue Tuesday (Jan.10). They said a friend of his found him inside of the living room.

"Due to some suspicious circumstances inside the house, which has lead us to take this unattended death to investigate it as being suspicious at this point in time," said Sallisaw Police Captain Jeff Murray.

Dillard's family were at his home on Thursday (Jan.12) to clean and prepare his home. While there, many within the neighborhood approached his family to give their condolences and to share stories of how they met Dillard.

At this time, police aren't releasing many details of Dillard's death until they receive a preliminary report from an Oklahoma Medical Examiner.

Dillard's family did said he was found inside of the living room on the floor with his blue rocking chair turned upside down. There was blood near the chair.

Family members also said the back door to Dillard's home was open when he was found. The door has many scuff marks on it. There is also what appears to be blood splatter near the same door.