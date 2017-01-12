× Police: Robbery Suspect Accused Of Shooting At Elderly Man Outside Fort Smith Restaurant Arrested

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A man accused of following an elderly man from a local casino and shooting at him during a robbery has been arrested, according to police.

John Taylor Jr., 29, was arrested during a traffic stop near the 2200 block of South 17th Street. He was arrested on felony parole violation, and on suspicion of felony aggravated robbery and possession of a firearm by a certain person.

He was booked about 3:50 a.m. Thursday, into the Sebastian County Detention Center, where he remains without bond, according to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office.

Taylor was identified as the suspect by witnesses at the casino, said Sgt. Daniel Grubbs with the Fort Smith Police Department.

Taylor followed Ernest Schlinker, 71, from Choctaw Casino in Pocola after Schlinker cashed his winnings.

Shortly before 4 p.m., Schlinker was followed by Taylor to Texas Roadhouse at the intersection of Rogers Avenue and 74th Street, according to police.

Schlinker told 5NEWS that Taylor demanded money. Although Schlinker told Taylor he was broke, Taylor fled the vicinity with an undisclosed amount of money while firing at least two shots at Schlinker’s truck.

Schlinker sustained minor injuries from broken glass.

Taylor told police he threw the gun used in the robbery into the Arkansas River, Grubbs said.