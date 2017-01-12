Sallisaw Police Identify Man In Suspicious Death; Blood Found Inside Man’s Home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALLISAW (KFSM) -- Sallisaw police identified the man whose death they are investigating as suspicious.

Investigators said Larry Don Dillard, 61, was found dead inside his home on Scott Avenue Tuesday (Jan.10) by a friend.

"Due to some suspicious circumstances inside the house, which has lead us to take this unattended death to investigate it as being suspicious at this point in time," said Sallisaw Police Cpt. Jeff Murray.

Dillard's family was at his home Thursday (Jan.12) to clean. While they were there, many in the neighborhood stopped by to give their condolences and to share stories of how they met Dillard.

Police are not releasing details about Dillard's death until they receive a preliminary report from an Oklahoma Medical Examiner.

Dillard's family said he was found in the living room on the floor with his blue rocking chair turned upside down. There was blood near the chair. Family members also said the back door to Dillard's home was open when he was found. The door has many scuff marks on it. There is also what appears to be blood splatter near the door.