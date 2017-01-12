Sebastian County Deputies Looking For Vandals Who Caused $10,000 In Damage To Lavaca Gas Station

LAVACA (KFSM) — The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office is searching for some vandals who destroyed a gas well pump station in Lavaca on Wednesday (Jan. 11).

Workers found the damage and called deputies on Wednesday, according to a press release. The vandals caused more than $10,000 in damages at the gas station, which is located off Utah Ranch Road in the Lavaca area.

Deputies said unknown parties shot the station with a shotgun. The pump is not working, and the business will have to be repaired.

Deputies have also received several other reports of vandalism in the Lavaca area, including to Lavaca Public Schools.

The sheriff’s office is looking for a person and car of interest in the investigation and are asking for help identifying the man.

Anyone with information about the man or vehicle pictured is encouraged to call 479-783-1051.