Unnecessary Breast Cancer Treatment

Posted 2:05 pm, January 12, 2017, by , Updated at 02:06PM, January 12, 2017

HEALTHWATCH - There's now a new debate on early breast cancer detection and on how to treat it.
Researchers say 1 in 3 women who had breast cancer detected by mammogram received unnecessary treatment. Doctors at the American's Cancer Society said that things like surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy can harm women when the tumor itself may have been harmless in the first place. Doctors say assuming every breast lesion can turn deadly is an over diagnosis, and it's worth getting a second opinion before moving forward with treatment.

Segment sponsored by: Mercy Health System

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s