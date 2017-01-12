Unnecessary Breast Cancer Treatment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HEALTHWATCH - There's now a new debate on early breast cancer detection and on how to treat it.

Researchers say 1 in 3 women who had breast cancer detected by mammogram received unnecessary treatment. Doctors at the American's Cancer Society said that things like surgery, radiation, and chemotherapy can harm women when the tumor itself may have been harmless in the first place. Doctors say assuming every breast lesion can turn deadly is an over diagnosis, and it's worth getting a second opinion before moving forward with treatment.

