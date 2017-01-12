× Van Buren Police: Intoxicated Driver Arrested In Fatal Pedestrian Accident

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — A New Jersey man was arrested on Thursday (Jan. 12) after a fatal accident in which a Van Buran pedestrian was hit by a car.

Michael Kenask, 35, was allegedly found intoxicated at the scene of the crash with a blood alcohol content above the legal limit, according to Jonathan Wear, Van Buren Police Department PIO.

The victim has still not been identified.

The accident happened on Alma Highway in front of Clover Leaf Plaza, Lt. Weaver said. The woman was crossing the street while pushing a walker when she was hit by a Jeep, according to Lt. Weaver.

Kenask is facing charges of negligent homicide, DWI and careless driving, Wear said.