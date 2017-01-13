× Congressman Womack Receives Major Award

WASHINGTON (KFSM) — Congressman Steve Womack of Arkansas was awarded the Highest Civilian Honor today by the U.S. Army.

Specifically, he was awarded the Department of the Army Decoration for Distinguished Civilian Service, which is the highest award the Secretary of the Army may bestow upon a civilian.

Womack stated in a news release that he was humbled and grateful to receive the award.

As a 30-year veteran of the Arkansas Army Guard, having the ability to continue working on behalf of our soldiers as a member of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense- as well as helping shepherd young cadets on the eve of active service as the vice-chair of the West Point Board of Visitors- is an opportunity of a lifetime. I am proud to tirelessly advocate for our soldiers, including our guardsmen and reservists, and all of our brave men and women in uniform,” Womack stated in the release.

He has represented the Third Congressional District of Arkansas since 2011, and serves on the House Appropriations Defense, Military Construction- Veterans Affairs, and Labor-Health and Human Services subcommittees, as well as the House Committee on the Budget.