Former Fayetteville Mayor Passes Away At 88

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville’s former leader passed away on Thursday (Jan. 12) at the age of 88.

Fred Vorsanger served as the mayor from 1991-1992, according to a city press release. He was the last mayor to serve under the manager-city board style of government.

“Fred always gave the soundest advice,” said Lioneld Jordan, current Fayetteville mayor. “His spirit will be a part of this City forever and we will miss him.”

Jordan said he often sought Vorsanger’s advice over the years.

Funeral arrangements for Vorsanger will be through the Nelson-Berna Funeral Home. A celebration life service will be at 1 p.m. on Monday (Jan. 16) at Christian Life Cathedral on 1285 Millsap Road. A private burial services will be held at Fairview Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville.