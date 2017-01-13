Garrett’s Blog: Weekend Forecast Hour-By-Hour
Scattered showers and even thunderstorms are possible all weekend but it won’t be a nonstop rain all weekend.
The heaviest rain will fall late Sunday night and Monday. There should be a break in the rain during some of the day on Sunday.
Here’s a look at the hour-by-hour forecast
6AM SATURDAY
NOON SATURDAY
6PM SATURDAY
6AM SUNDAY
NOON SUNDAY
6PM SUNDAY… That’s the BIG area of rain moving in from the west.
Rain totals for this whole event will be in the 2-4″ range with the heaviest falling Sunday night into Monday.
-Garrett