Garrett’s Blog: Weekend Forecast Hour-By-Hour

Posted 10:08 pm, January 13, 2017, by
Scattered showers and even thunderstorms are possible all weekend but it won’t be a nonstop rain all weekend.

The heaviest rain will fall late Sunday night and Monday. There should be a break in the rain during some of the day on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the hour-by-hour forecast

image-146

6AM SATURDAY

image-147

NOON SATURDAY

image-148

6PM SATURDAY

image-149

6AM SUNDAY

image-150

NOON SUNDAY

image-151

6PM SUNDAY… That’s the BIG area of rain moving in from the west.

image-153

Rain totals for this whole event will be in the 2-4″ range with the heaviest falling Sunday night into Monday.

-Garrett

