× Garrett’s Blog: Weekend Forecast Hour-By-Hour

Scattered showers and even thunderstorms are possible all weekend but it won’t be a nonstop rain all weekend.

The heaviest rain will fall late Sunday night and Monday. There should be a break in the rain during some of the day on Sunday.

Here’s a look at the hour-by-hour forecast

6AM SATURDAY

NOON SATURDAY

6PM SATURDAY

6AM SUNDAY

NOON SUNDAY

6PM SUNDAY… That’s the BIG area of rain moving in from the west.

Rain totals for this whole event will be in the 2-4″ range with the heaviest falling Sunday night into Monday.

-Garrett