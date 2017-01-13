Local Power Company Prepared To Help Nearby States In Ice Storm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE(KFSM)-- Ice has already started to accumulate in neighboring states like Springfield, Missouri and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

As results of the storms damage come in, power companies are prepared to send relief crews if needed.

Southwest Electric Power Company (SWEPCO) Peter Main said there is a plan in place in case extra resources need to be dispatched.

The company hasn't sent any crews yet but they plan to keep close tabs on the storm as it travels.

However, with impact areas so close to Northwest Arkansas, extra crews may be dispatched from other locations instead.

"We're gonna' be watching real carefully for the potential impact on our customers here ... but, we can also assist them from other parts of our company. It may be Southwest Arkansas, Northwest Louisiana, East Texas," said Main.

For SWEPCO customers who want to track and report outages, there's a new feature available for their phones.

You may logon online and sign-up for texts or email alerts. You can click here for the link.

This makes it easier for customers to report fallen trees and track when power is scheduled to be restored to their area.