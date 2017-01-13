Oklahoma Mom Says Snapchat Video Shows Son, 4, Forced To Kiss Boy At Daycare

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARDMORE, Okla. – A mother is speaking out after she claims her son was forced to kiss another boy following a game of 'spin the bottle' at his Oklahoma daycare.

Dominique Green said the alleged inappropriate incident happened a few months ago at her son’s school, according to KFOR-TV.

"I'm standing up for these children, because somebody needs to,” Green said.

Green said her friend sent her a video that was posted to the social media app Snapchat by an employee at the Little Angels Daycare.

"She told me 'You know, I don't know if you're going to like this video. You know, it's really bad,'” Green said.

The clip shows kids playing a game that appears to be "spin the bottle," complete with a caption reading, “The girl is playing spin the bottle.”

Seconds later, Green’s 4-year-old son is seen kissing a young boy and the caption indicates they were being forced.

However, it’s unclear by whom.

Green said she immediately called the owner of the daycare.

"She said 'Well, I looked at it, and I don't see anything wrong.' So, from then on, she said I blew it out of proportion by calling the daycare,” Green said.

The incident was reported to the Department of Human Services.

DHS officials told KFOR that, after the investigation, they substantiated the complaint as inappropriate/discipline.

According to DHS, one of the employees who was present at the time no longer works there and the other underwent some type of training.

However, Green says her son is now in counseling and she wants to see more done.

"It's sick, and I don't see anything funny about the video. It's sickening for a mother to watch that, and I just sit back and don't say anything about it?” Green said.

That’s why she’s speaking out.

"It's already on social media. So, everybody has seen my son being bullied and doing sexual things. It's just crazy,” Green said.

Managers at Little Angels told KFOR that the game the children played was not "spin the bottle," and they said kissing and hugging is often common among young children.