Multiple ORT Routes Re-established After Devastating Fire

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Multiple Ozark Regional Transit routes have been established on Friday (Jan., 13) after a fire burned a majority of the company’s vehicles.

Two routes have been fully re-established with borrowed buses, and other combination routes have also been set up, according to a company press release.

Razorback Transit buses and drivers, along with help from ORT drivers, are covering Routes 1 and 2 in Fayetteville. A bus loaned from Fort Smith Transit is covering Routes 51 and 52, which have been combined.

Other combination routes include Routes 3 and 63, 4 and 61, and 62 and 65, which are in Fayetteville and Springdale, the release states. Route 490 Express and the new Fayetteville-Bentonville commuter route are also in service.

More on-loan buses are heading toward Springdale, with two coming from Pine Bluff and eight from Wichita, Kansas. Two employees from a transit company in Mt. Vernon, Kentucky drove overnight to bring a bus to ORT on Friday morning.

The updated service schedules can be found on the ORT’s website here.