Robb Smith Officially Resigns As Hogs Defensive Coordinator

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The news had been expected for more than a week but it was made official Friday night as Arkansas defensive coordinator Robb Smith resigned after three seasons with the Razorbacks.

“We have received Robb’s official letter of resignation,” Arkansas coach Bret Bielema said. “I would like to thank Robb for his hard work over the last three seasons and wish he and his family the best of luck. My focus is on having a strong finish to our 2017 recruiting class and completing our coaching staff.”

Smith accepted the same position at Minnesota.

Arkansas allowed 30.3 points per game in 2016 after allowing 27 points per contest in 2015. Smith’s defense ranked in the top-10 while allowing just 19 points per game in his first season with the Razorbacks in 2014.

Former UConn head coach Bob Diaco interviewed for the position earlier this week but accepted the defensive coordinator job at Nebraska on Friday afternoon.