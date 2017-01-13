Specialized Home For Dementia Mapping Research In London

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An exclusive new nursing home in London is catering to seniors with memory loss.

Health experts are using a specialized tool called Dementia Care Mapping.

97-year-old Mary Hainworth, is one of the first residents to move into Chelsea Court place in London.

The specialized care home, built for just 15 people, offers the luxury of a 5 star hotel and round-the-clock assistance starting at 10-thousand dollars a month all patients receive a home assessment called Dementia Mapping; even if, like Mary, they haven't been diagnosed with the disease.

The hope is specifically-tailored care will help dementia sufferers live more comfortably.

Dementia and its related illnesses affect more than 47 million people worldwide.

