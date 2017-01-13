Vanilla Ice In River Valley, Says He’s A Razorbacks Fan

Posted 10:31 pm, January 13, 2017, by

POCOLA (KFSM) -- A well-known rapper performed in the River Valley tonight, and he's no stranger to the area.

"I've been through Fort Smith, I've been to Arkansas," Vanilla Ice told 5NEWS, "I'm a Razorbacks fan. I've got friends that went to Arkansas."

On January 13th, his tour ran through Pocola, Oklahoma. Vanilla Ice, who's real name is Robert Van Winkle, was born in Dallas, Texas.

"We've been through the dirty south many, many times."

But his tour didn't start in Dallas or Arkansas or Oklahoma. It took off six months ago in Miami.

"We get in where we fit in. We bring the party to you," he said.

The Vanilla Ice party is 90s-themed. It doesn't change, regardless of the city.

"People want to relive it, including me. I'm like the oldest teenager in here. I love it."

Ice doesn't want the 90s party to end. So he keeps it alive, city to city, including Pocola, or anywhere else he goes.

