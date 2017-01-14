× Big First Half Propels Hogs Past Missouri

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)- Arkansas bounced back at home with a 92-73 victory over Missouri Saturday. The Razorbacks maintained the lead throughout the contest, handing the Tigers their eighth straight loss.

Arkansas (13-4, 2-3) was strong offensively in the first half. Jaylen Barford led all Arkansas scorers in the first half with 11 total points before the break. By halftime, the Hogs were up 50-36. After the break, the Hogs appeared to be sluggish at times, but they were able to hold on to a double-lead throughout the second half. Arkansas had four players finish with double figures in scoring, led by Daryl Macon with 17 points.

Next, Arkansas will go back on the road to face Texas A&M at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday.