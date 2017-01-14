× Central Plains Hit With Deadly Ice Storm, Brace For More

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (CBSNews) — Parts of the central U.S. grappled Saturday (Jan. 14) with a second day of road-glazing ice and braced for more of the treacherous, below-freezing wintry weather expected to close out the holiday weekend.

“Significant freezing rain across portions of the Central and Southern Plains may cause downed trees, power outages, and travel difficulties,” the National Weather Service said on Saturday (Jan. 14). “Freezing rain is expected to stretch from the Central U.S. into the Mid-Atlantic States this weekend.”

At least three people were killed on slippery roads in Missouri and Oklahoma.

The severe weather is moving east — and nearly 50 million Americans are under storm watches and warnings.

Across the central U.S., thousands lost power and hundred of flights were canceled or delayed. States of emergency were declared in Oklahoma and Missouri, and in Kansas, the National Guard mobilized to help stranded drivers.

More than 20 drivers were involved in a pile-up overnight in Wichita, caused by what drivers called a “sheet of ice,” CBS affiliate KCTV reports.

The weather service also said heavy snow is possible in the Central and Southern Rockies, and that there is a threat of severe thunderstorms for central Texas on Sunday.

The storm created travel headaches for many people who opted to go out despite pleas by authorities to stay put. Slick roads and bridges resulted in several crashes north of Tulsa, Oklahoma, early on Saturday, CBS Tulsa affiliate KOTV reported.

In Pawhuska, Oklahoma, people said they were ready for the round of freezing rain.

“We’ve got flashlights and batteries, we have a generator, we’re ready to go,” Pawhuska resident Susie Povance said.