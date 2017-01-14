First “School Choice Festival” Held In Springdale

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- Dozens of families got the chance to tour more than 30 schools at one time during the first "School Choice Festival" at the Jones Center in Springdale on Saturday (Jan. 14).

One mom who attended the event, Heather Holaway, said, "We just have so many phenomenal schools."

She was surprised to see so many parents and students enjoying the gathering.

The festival hosted a variety of public, private and charter schools from both Benton County and Washington County.

Each booth was lined with information cards for parents, along with trophies and candy. Students were able to speak to representatives one-on-one about the different school's specialty programs and school policies.

The School Choice program allows students to decide what school best fits their academic needs despite being out of their designated school zone.

Grants from the "No Child Left Behind Act" help fund the programs various needs.

Locally, there are 34 schools that participate in the program.

Today's event was planned to run in connection with "National School Choice Week 2107." It features more than 21,000 school choice events in all 50 states.

Northwest Arkansas School Choice and Haas Hall Academy sponsored the event.

