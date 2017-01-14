× Garrett’s Blog: Clouds Continue; Rainiest Late Sunday/Monday

Overcast skies will continue on Sunday with patchy areas of rain during the first part of the day. Temperatures will also trend upwards with highs back into the 60s as winds turn more southerly ahead of the upcoming front.

This image shows Monday morning. Expect widespread showers and thunderstorms in the area for the the first part of the day on Monday followed by clearing skies into Tuesday and a small warming trend for the remainder of the week.

We’ll have thunderstorms on Monday and even a limited risk of severe storms although the greatest chances for any severe storms will be to our south.

-Garrett