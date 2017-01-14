× Goodbye To “The Greatest Show On Earth”

ELLENTON, Fla. (KFSM)– The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus will end “The Greatest Show on Earth” in May after a 146-year run.

The final show for Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Presents Circus XTREME will be at the Dunkin’ Donuts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on May 17, 2017.

The Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Presents Out Of This World will conclude its tour at the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on May 21, 2017.

Feld Entertainment Chairman and CEO Kenneth Feld, producer and owner of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey, wrote on the company’s website, “after much evaluation and deliberations, my family and I have made the difficult business decision that Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey will hold its final performances in May of this year.”

Feld added, “ticket sales have been declining, but following the transition of the elephants off the road, we saw an even more dramatic drop. This, coupled with high operating costs, made the circus an unsustainable business for the company.”

