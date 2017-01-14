Ozark Regional Transit: Bentonville Route 11 Set To Run Monday

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Ozark Regional Transit (ORT) is getting their buses back on track after a fire destroyed 20 of them last Tuesday (Jan. 10).

On Monday (Jan. 16), the public transit service will be reestablished in Bentonville. Route 11 will run its normal route.

Also on Monday (Jan 16), ORT staff will travel to Kansas City, to retrieve two motorcoaches.

ORT continues to acquire replacement vehicles. The agency received eight buses from Wichita Transit on Friday (Jan. 13).

In a press release, the agency stated that as a result of the generosity of fellow transit systems the system is getting back up to speed.

Overall, ORT has four routes in Fayetteville, five in Springdale, two in Rogers and one in Bentonville. There are also two express route bus services — one, hourly between Fayetteville and Bentonville.

Click here for the ORT website and to stay up to date regarding bus schedules.