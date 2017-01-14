Ozark Regional Transit: Bentonville Route 11 Set To Run Monday

Posted 4:38 pm, January 14, 2017, by

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — Ozark Regional Transit (ORT) is getting their buses back on track after a fire destroyed 20 of them last Tuesday (Jan. 10).

On Monday (Jan. 16), the public transit service will be reestablished in Bentonville.  Route 11 will run its normal route.

Also on Monday (Jan 16), ORT staff will travel to Kansas City, to retrieve two motorcoaches.

ORT continues to acquire replacement vehicles.  The agency received eight buses from Wichita Transit on Friday (Jan. 13).

In a press release, the agency stated that as a result of the generosity of  fellow transit systems the system is getting back up to speed.

ort2

Overall, ORT has four routes in Fayetteville, five in Springdale, two in Rogers and one in Bentonville.  There are also two express route bus services — one, hourly between Fayetteville and Bentonville.

Click here for the ORT website and to stay up to date regarding bus schedules.

 

 

 

 

 

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s