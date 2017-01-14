School Choice Festival Brings Public, Private And Homes Schools Together

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- Dozens of families got the chance to tour more than 30 schools at one time on Saturday (Jan. 14) during the first-ever School Choice Festival at the Jones Center in Springdale.

The festival hosted a variety of public, private and charter schools from both Benton and Washington counties.

Each booth was lined with information cards for parents, along with trophies and candy. Students were able to speak to representatives one-on-one about the different school's specialty programs and school policies.

The School Choice program allows students to decide what school best fits their academic needs even a school is out of their designated school zone.

Saturday's festival was planned to run in connection with "National School Choice Week 2107." It features more than 21,000 school choice events in all 50 states.

Northwest Arkansas School Choice and Haas Hall Academy sponsored the event. For more information about Northwest Arkansas School Choice, click here.