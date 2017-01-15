Arkansas Governor Against Gender Neutral Bathrooms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE(KFSM)-- The Northwest Arkansas Center for Equality services people in Washington and Benton counties with special support groups for those seeking equality in all areas of life. One group is the transgender community.

The NWA Center for Equality spoke out against a statement made by Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, in regards to transgender students choosing what bathrooms they'd like to use.

Hutchinson told state lawmakers to ignore the Federal law that allows students to use the bathroom that matches their gender identity.

'When I've talked to school administrators and others they've all had an ability to manage at the local level what is the best solution for everybody involved." said local Rep. Charlie Collins, R-Fayetteville.

Lawmakers in North Carolina were the first to tackle the transgender bathroom issue.

But, after Governor Pat McCrory signed legislation that reversed the protection of transgender people to use public restrooms they identified with there was instant backlash. The state took a hit economically with this decision, for example the National Collegiate Athletic Association pulled several games that were scheduled, along with other artists and sporting franchises.

As of now, Collins doesn't see this being a broad enough issue throughout the state for legislation. He is standing with Gov. Hutchinson, who would rather see Arkansans deal with the issue locally instead of federally.