(FORT SMITH) KFSM-- A benefit concert will be held on (Feb. 11) at the ArcBest Performing Arts Center for the Girls Shelter of Fort Smith. Music artist, Rhonda Vincent and the Rage will be performing.

The event starts at 7 pm. Ticket prices are $20 each for General Admission and $25-35 each for reserved seating.

The Girls Shelter of Fort Smith provides a safe, encouraging environment for underprivileged females between the ages of 12-17.

