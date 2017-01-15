Fort Smith Named Top City For Street Art Following Unexpected Project Success

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The success of the Unexpected Project has landed Fort Smith in the recent issue of Afar Travel Guide as one of the top cities in the world for street art.

"I was very impressed with the art down here," Chicago native Taylor Conley said. "It's kind of one of those things where you didn't expect it."

Fort Smith made the seventh slot on the list.

"We're just a small, country town," art fan Pat Sering said. "When I'm going down the street, I love looking at the murals."

The artwork has been the talk of the town and regularly brings in new visitors.

"I think it's wonderful," Sering said. "We appreciate it; everyone does. I couldn't draw a stick figure, but I admire people who are artists."

For those from out of town, the art is worth a return visit.

"I think that I would like to explore a lot more, especially because I didn't expect the murals to be here," Conley said. "The last time I came here was about seven years ago and none of that was here."

