Fort Smith Named Top City For Street Art

FORT SMITH (KFSM)- The Unexpected Project is widely known around our area. Fort Smith is now one of the top cities in the world for street art according to a recent Afar Travel Guide.

"I was very impressed with the art down here," Chicago native, Taylor Conley said. "It's kind of one of those things where you didn't expect it."

"I just like how it looks so realistic," art fan, Scout Smith said.

The list has Fort Smith as the seventh top city with amazing street art.

"We're just a small, country town," art fan, Pat Sering said. "When I'm going down the street, I love looking at the murals."

The artworks are the talk of the town, bringing in new visitors every day.

"I think it's wonderful," Sering said. "We appreciate it; everyone does. I couldn't draw a stick figure, but I admire people who are artists."

For those from out of town, the art is worth a return visit.

"I think that I would like to explore a lot more, especially because I didn't expect the murals to be here," Conley said. "The last time I came here was about seven years ago and none of that was here."

For the full list of the world's top cities for street art, visit the Afar website.