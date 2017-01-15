Fort Smith Police Arrest Five In Connection To Shooting Death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Fort Smith police made five arrests Sunday (Jan. 15) following a deadly shooting the night before.

Police said Justin Lopez was shot in a camper Saturday night.

Ryan Oxford, 19 and Alberto Chavez, 18, were taken into custody early Sunday after being interviewed as person of interest, according to police. Several hours later, patrol and SWAT arrested Bryan Porras, 19, during a traffic stop, police said. After that, a 16-year-old Hispanic male was take into custody at another location.

Officers also arrested Porras' girlfriend, Mariah Crocker, 18, after executing a search warrant at their apartment, according to police. Investigators seized two rifles believed to have been used during the shooting.

The shooting took place in the 2300 block of North 9th Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. Officers responded to a camper parked on the property where they found Lopez dead and Trey Miller, 20, unharmed, police said.

According to statements made to police, the two men heard a noise outside the camper, so Lopez stepped out and then retreated back inside the camper after seeing several men outside. Dozens of gunshots were fired into the camper. Miller ran to the bathroom at the back of the camper and hid, but Lopez was struck at least once and died, police said.

Porras, Oxford, Chavez and the juvenile male are all facing charges of a committing a terroristic act, but the prosecuting attorney could add more charges. Meanwhile, Crocker faces drug and weapons charges.