Fort Smith Police Investigating A Shooting Death

Posted 2:24 pm, January 15, 2017, by , Updated at 02:29PM, January 15, 2017
crime-tape1

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — On Saturday (Jan. 14) night Fort Smith police  responded to a call about a shooting at the 2300 block of North 9th Street at around 10:30 p.m.
Responding officers were directed to a camping trailer parked behind the residence, and found 18-year-old Justin Lopez deceased and Trey Miller, 20,  was unharmed.
According statements obtained by police, they heard a noise outside the camper.
Lopez stepped out and saw several males and he retreated back inside the camper.
At that point, there were several gunshots fired into the camper by at least two different rifles.  
Police say they believe as many as 33 rounds were fired into the camper.
Miller ran to the bathroom at the back of the camper and hid. He was unharmed by the gunfire.
Lopez was struck by gunfire at least once, and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Police continue to investigate the incident and are interviewing at least two men considered persons of interest.

