Garrett’s Blog: Heavy Rain, Ending Monday

Posted 8:51 pm, January 15, 2017, by , Updated at 09:03PM, January 15, 2017
image-171

Heavy rain continues to shift east across the area with occasional embedded thunderstorms. Rainfall totals will be in the 1-2″ range when the storm system ends sometime Monday afternoon.

image-168

The latest data shows the heaviest showers and thunderstorms in the area around 2am-5am on Monday. This maps shows 3am on Monday morning.

ar_swody1

The highest severe risk is for NE Texas on Sunday night, including the DFW area.

image-170

Rain will continue for the Monday morning drive but will be tapering off as the day progresses with partly cloudy skies and even some sunshine in the late afternoon.

The next chance for rain appears to be a very small chance and probably around Thursday of this upcoming week, otherwise it looks relatively uneventful.

-Garrett

 

