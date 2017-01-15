Matthew Wilson’s Record Breaking Night

FARMINGTON (KFSM)--Early on the night of January 3rd, Matthew Wilson sensed a great performance.
"When we started the game off and I had those two threes right off the bat, I was like 'alright I'm making them tonight'," Wilson recalled.
"The first two shots of the game. The first two shots of the game he shot from 30 plus feet," Coach Beau Thompson said.
Last season, Wilson had a 35 point first half which first sparked thoughts of potentially breaking the Cardinals' scoring mark. Prior to that 70-48 win over Siloam Springs, the school records were held by Chris Webb with 45 and Jessica McCullough with 47. Wilson outscored the Panthers by himself.
"You just don't see that happen in high school games. It was a special night for everybody involved. It was really neat, not just for him but for all the other players just to be associated with a night like that," Thompson said.
But when Wilson exited the game, he was not 100% sure the record was his. "Well Coach Thompson actually told me that the record was 51, so when I came out of the game I didn't even know I broke it until our athletic director told me on the other end."
Wilson has since topped his own mark, dropping 50 points in a win over Clarksville on Friday, January 13. The senior is committed to Delta State, and has led Farmington to an impressive 14-3.