Remembering Martin Luther King, Jr.

Posted 10:22 pm, January 15, 2017
mlk

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A vigil to remember Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. will be held at the University of Arkansas Union Verizon Ballroom at 12 p.m. on Monday (Jan. 16).

Various speakers will be on-hand to talk about Dr. King’s legacy and the Inspirational Chorale will perform.

Prior to the vigil there will be a freedom march.  It begins at 11:15 a.m. at the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Razorback Road and will end at the University of Arkansas Union.

The vigil is hosted by the Northwest Arkansas Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Council, along with the Associated Student Government and the Black Student Association.

The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Vigil is free and open to the public.

 

 

