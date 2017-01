× Sebastian County Deputy Arrested On Suspicion Of Domestic Battery

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) – A deputy was arrested on suspicion of domestic battery on Saturday (Jan. 14), according to jail records.

The Barling Police Department arrested Michael Grosskreuz, a deputy with the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office, on suspicion of domestic battery in the third degree, jail records state.

Jail records show that Grosskreuz has bonded out of jail.

Stay with 5NEWS for the latest on this developing story.