Alliance Formed To Speed Up Fort Smith’s Growth

FORT SMITH (KFSM) - It is an exciting time for the shops on Garrison Avenue, as a new business association brings together more than 50 local businesses.

Beth Templeton, the owner of Belle Starr Antiques, is the executive director.

"I think everybody just saw the need to get on the same page. The more people you can get together, the more successful downtown's going to be, " said Templeton.

She and other owners have been working together informally for months to put it together.

"I think that's going to make it more effective for downtown promotion and downtown events and to get more people, to come down."

No one type of business dominates the 50 or so that make up the association. Some are restaurants, some are theaters, and some are non-profits.

"It's a good variety of people representing a lot of businesses downtown. So that gives a diverse group and foundation."

Aside from increased growth and cohesiveness, another goal is cross-promotion.

Visit the association's website here.