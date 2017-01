Arkansas Tries To Strip Gen. Lee From Martin Luther King Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLE ROCK (KTHV) -- The debate over separating the federal Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday from the Arkansas state holiday honoring Gen. Robert E. Lee has flared up again ahead of the holiday on Monday (Jan. 16).

Every third Monday in January, Arkansas state offices are closed in observance of an unlikely holiday: the shared birthdays of slain civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

Now Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is reviving an effort to remove Lee from the holiday. But he faces resistance from opponents who complain the move belittles the state's Confederate heritage, and from black lawmakers worried about a plan to set aside another day to honor Lee.

Arkansas has had a holiday in honor of Lee since 1947 and one for King since 1983. The Legislature voted to combine the two in 1985.

Three states commemorate both men on the same day. The other two are Alabama and Mississippi.